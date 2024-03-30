First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

FAM stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.