First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FPF opened at $17.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $18.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.