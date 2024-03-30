First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.96

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.96 and last traded at $123.48, with a volume of 12185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.93.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0214 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTC. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 41.2% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $67,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

