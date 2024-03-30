First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.96

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.96 and last traded at $123.48, with a volume of 12185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.93.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0214 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.