First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FTA opened at $76.38 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3091 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
