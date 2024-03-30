First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

FTA opened at $76.38 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3091 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 98.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

