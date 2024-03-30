First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,895 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 4.9% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $27,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55.
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
