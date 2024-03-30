First Trust Mortgage Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $12.18.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
