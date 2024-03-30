First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 126.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,791,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $45.24 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

