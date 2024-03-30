First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Position Raised by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIW. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 273,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIW opened at $102.10 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.28.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

