First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.37

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.37 and traded as low as $9.00. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 442 shares changing hands.

First US Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 291,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First US Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First US Bancshares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

