Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE FSI opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

