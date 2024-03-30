FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.59

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.59 and last traded at $54.59, with a volume of 47290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 171,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,662,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

