Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.45.

Shares of FND opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

