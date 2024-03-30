FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 29th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNCB opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $120.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.34. FNCB Bancorp has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.15.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter.

FNCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FNCB Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNCB. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 290,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

