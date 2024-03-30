Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $86.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fortive has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.15. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

