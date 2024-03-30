Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.
Forward Air Price Performance
Shares of FWRD stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 990,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,816. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
