Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 990,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,816. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forward Air

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.