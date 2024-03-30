Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1252 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Price Performance

FLHY opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 1,147.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 114,246 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

