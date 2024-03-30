Frontera Energy Co. (FECCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on April 16th

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Frontera Energy Stock Performance
FECCF opened at $6.10 on Friday. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Frontera Energy
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.