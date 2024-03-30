Fruth Investment Management Acquires 440 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX
Starbucks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.14. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.