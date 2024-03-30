Fruth Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.25 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.12 and a 200 day moving average of $195.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

