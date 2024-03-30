Fruth Investment Management Has $3.15 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 0.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after buying an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after purchasing an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,909,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,254,000 after purchasing an additional 161,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

