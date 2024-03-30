Fruth Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.