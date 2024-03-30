Fulcrum Equity Management Buys 362 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

