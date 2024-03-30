Fulcrum Equity Management Has $339,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

