Fulcrum Equity Management Has $347,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.10. 257,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,975. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $134.69 and a one year high of $197.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.57.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

