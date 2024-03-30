Fulcrum Equity Management Has $442,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. 18,139,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,581,240. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

