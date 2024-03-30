Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $1.18 Million in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 0.19% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,857,000. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

XNTK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.39. 8,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.21. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $112.32 and a 1-year high of $186.60. The company has a market cap of $691.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.