Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $421,000 in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLBL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 73,129 shares in the last quarter.
Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS FLBL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. 115,873 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.
Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
About Franklin Senior Loan ETF
The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
