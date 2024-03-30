Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Global X MLP ETF makes up 1.5% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,967,000 after buying an additional 73,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after buying an additional 364,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 189,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 108,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,090. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $48.35.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

