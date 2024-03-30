Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after buying an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after buying an additional 861,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after buying an additional 282,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,319,000 after buying an additional 401,606 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,032,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

