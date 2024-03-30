Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 167 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 186.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HII stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $291.47. 435,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.12 and a 200 day moving average of $249.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

