Fulcrum Equity Management Takes Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE MSM traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.04. 938,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,308. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.30.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.61%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at $185,596,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at $185,596,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

