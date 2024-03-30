Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases 900 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 184,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 26,831 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 541,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GXO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. 1,833,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,263. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.63.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

