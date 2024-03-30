Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. VanEck BDC Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

BIZD traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.90. 621,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $712.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $16.94.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

