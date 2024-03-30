Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $83,000 Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 496,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 53,828 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 245,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,991. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

