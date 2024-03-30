Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

GAIA opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Gaia has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Gaia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaia by 1,087.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.