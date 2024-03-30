Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Trading 6.9% Higher

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,382,434 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 480,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GAU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $355.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.61.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAU. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 35,563,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402,496 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,089,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after buying an additional 4,817,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 937.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,019,576 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 478,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

