GameStop (NYSE:GME) PT Lowered to $5.60

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.31 and a beta of -0.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GameStop will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GameStop by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

