Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.40

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.60 ($0.11), with a volume of 160392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.03 ($0.11).

Gem Diamonds Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.11. The firm has a market cap of £12.01 million, a P/E ratio of -860.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

