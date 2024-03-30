General Electric (NYSE:GE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

