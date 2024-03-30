General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 2.8%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $174.86 and last traded at $175.04. 2,596,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,952,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.12.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm's revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

