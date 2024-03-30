Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Trading 10% Higher

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.07. 441,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 280,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBIO shares. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Generation Bio from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $270.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.70.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 213,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 469,037 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Generation Bio by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 87,751 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Generation Bio by 399.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 54,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

