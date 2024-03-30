Geometric Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $39.02. 3,280,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,398. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.