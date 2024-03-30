Geometric Wealth Advisors Has $151.61 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,208,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,673 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 40.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors owned about 2.49% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $151,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,670,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,634,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after acquiring an additional 258,827 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 526,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 276,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 422,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

