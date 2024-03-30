Geometric Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,605 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,498,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,969. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.