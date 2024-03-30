Geometric Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 8,632 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.04. 583,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,471. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

