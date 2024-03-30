GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 6.5% Higher

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 1,315,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,122,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.
Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,800,805. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
