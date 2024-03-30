Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Down 0.6 %

JETMF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 18.87.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

