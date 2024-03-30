Global Payments’ (GPN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $129.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GPN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.92.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average is $123.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,528,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,064,000 after acquiring an additional 650,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,151,000 after acquiring an additional 132,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.