Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 6,382 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

