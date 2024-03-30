Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $175.53 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

